Detroit #ExperienceAmazing with Lexus Uncorked

Emceed by Fox 2’s Maurielle Lue #LexusUncorked hosted a list of Detroit’s tastemakers including Former Detroit Lion, Robert Porcher, Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Woodley, Sister Code owner, Marlin Wilson and BET Honors Recipient, Kwame Simmons just to name a few.
Guests were treated to culinary delights provided by some of the cities premier African-American restaurants and catering companies including “2016 Best In Black Best Restaurant Top 3 finalist” Savannah Blue, Le Crêpe, LoneStar Catering and Smokey G’s Smokehouse.
Dishes were served paired with wine selections set to the backdrop of the Lexus (Luxury Coupe) LC 500 and the RX 350 (Luxury Crossover), as the DJ played jam after jam, thanks to the awesome team at Walton Isaacson.
If you missed out on the fun, #lexusuncorked were used by participants when they uploaded photos via social media or check out our gallery below:
#BeScene: Lexus Uncorked @The Garden Theatre
