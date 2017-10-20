Killing Of Promising Black Texas Teen Was Not Racially Charged, Police Say

The slaying of a Black teen in White Settlement, Texas in September was not “racially motivated,” police said Monday amid national outcry over the shootings of African Americans.

Four suspects — Sean Garrison, 23, Tyee Garrison, 18, Kyle Garrison, 17 and Chase Allan Nix, 24 — are facing capital murder charges for the killing of 18-year-old Xavier Olesko, of Fort Worth, on September 18, the Star-Telegram reports. Olesko, a popular and promising high school student, was shot to death in the northwestern suburb of Fort Worth during an attempted robbery after reportedly going to hang out with acquaintances. The case involving the arrested suspects, who are White, has not turned up any evidence indicating race was a factor, according to police in White Settlement, a predominantly white suburb whose name arguably carries racial undertones.

A Facebook photo of a male purporting to be one of the four suspects standing in front of a Confederate flag with a “White Pride” tattoo on his back raised questions about a racially charged slaying. But cops, however, believe the photo has no connection to the case.