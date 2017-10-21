Jessica Nabongo is a wanderlust, writer, photographer, entrepreneur, and public speaker. At her core, she

is a dreamer looking to craft a life and career that interconnects her passions and talents. She also wants to use her story to educate and inspire others to travel and experience the world around them.

Jessica was born and raised in Detroit to Ugandan parents. She attended college at St. John’s University in New York. Following graduation, she started (and ended) a career in pharmaceutical sales, moved to Japan to teach English, and completed a Masters degree at the London School of Economics.

As her career path changed, travel, writing and photography continued to show up as vehicles of self expression, and she realized they were essential parts of her life, thus leading to the creation of

her travel blog, The Catch Me If You Can. Jessica also created Jet Black, a boutique luxury travel firm that curates itineraries to countries in Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

http://www.thecatchmeifyoucan.com/about

Jessica is on a mission to visit all 195 UN countries by December 2018, making her the first woman of African descent to do so. She has completed 89 as of 20 October 2017.

