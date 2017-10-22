Double Tap: Drinkstagram Is Inspiring The Bartenders Of The Future

The Internet wins again.

Bartender culture is evolving thanks to social media.

Now, you don’t even have to leave home to be the life of the party.

According to VinePair:

A host of influencers in the alcohol space have launched Instagram feeds devoted solely to cocktails.

Established accounts like Beautiful Booze, Gastronomista, and Apartment Bartender have tens or even hundreds of thousands of followers.

Some are paid to create recipes, or sent on trips around the world sponsored by liquor brands. Others are given free samples to feature in cocktail posts or Instagram stories…

Drinkstagrammers are reinvigorating the craft and its community, bringing geographic diversity and homegrown enthusiasm, and posting thousands of cocktail images every day.

Many live in places that don’t have upscale cocktail bars, and they reach audiences who might not have the time, money, or inclination to go to leading cocktail bars.

Read the full story here.

Both sad and pumped that my lil spirit animal @roccothepug is hanging up the bar tools and retiring from the pugtending life! I'm sure @ohmyweldon will pick up the chaos just fine though lol see you next time I'm in Austin 🤙🏽🐶 . #Pugtender #apartmentbartender A post shared by Elliott Clark | Apt. Bartender (@apartment_bartender) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

It’s a two twists kind of day. 🍸 A post shared by Shannon Sturgis (@shannonshootscocktails) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

