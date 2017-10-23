5th Annual Head Wrap Expo & Fashion Show Returns to Metro Detroit

From New York Fashion Week to Dakar, Senegal to Detroit, the headwrap has been widely used for centuries as a religious, fashion, cultural and spiritual expression. On Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 1:00PM – 8:00PM, this colorful global art will be on display again at the 5th Annual Headwrap Expo & Fashion Show held at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. Attracting thousands of attendees, speakers, and leaders from across the globe, guest will have the opportunity to explore the art of head wrapping through workshops, fashion shows, tutorials and an artisan marketplace.

“I started Beautifully Wrapped and the Headwrap Expo to bring people together.” Said founder Zarinah El-Amin Naeem. “The Headwrap Expo is a family event created to highlight the beauty of different religious and ethnic groups. Sikhs, Muslims, Jews, Africans, Christians, people of all different backgrounds, ages and faiths can gather and use art as a way to learn about and from each other.” She continued.

Over the past years, head wrapping has become a growing trend in the fashion industry, the Expo provides a place for exploration of the culture behind this art. Guests will have the opportunity to learn different head wrapping techniques along with why different cultures wrap in different ways. Guests will also be able to explore the intersection of fashion and faith in the world of head wrapping. This event brings together thousands of people representing a variety of religious and ethnic backgrounds all celebrating the global art and culture of head wrapping.

This year will also serve as the unveiling of a new larger version of the companion traveling exhibition entitled Beautifully Wrapped: The Fashion, Faith, and Culture of Headwrapping which features photography, textiles, Headwraps and oral statements. This exhibit explores the intersection between fashion and faith.

On Saturday, as a preview, organizers have created a TEMPLE & ART TOUR where guests can visit spiritual temples across the metro-Detroit area.

Plan a weekend of cultural experiences, art exploration, and faith at the 5th Annual Headwrap Expo & Fashion Show. General admission for Sunday’s expo and fashion show is $20 at the door, for a discounted rate the early bird special which ends on October 28th are $16 available at www.headwrapexpo.com

