Melanie Fiona and Alice Smith Headline at Women’s Convention Concert

Today, Women’s March announced details for the Social Justice Concert, which will be held as part of the Women’s Convention on Saturday, October 28 at the Cobo Center in Detroit. Doors will open at 8PM ET and tickets are available for $20 for those who have not purchased Convention tickets.

R&B recording artist Melanie Fiona and singer/ songwriter Alice Smith will headline the Concert, which will highlight a mix of international and local artists. Detroit’s own Puerto Rican performing artists & cultural group BombaRica will open the concert followed by special performances from V Bozeman and author and poet Jessica Care Moore. Female deejays from the Seraphine Collective–a collective of feminists designed to foster creative expression and camaraderie among underrepresented musicians and artists in Detroit–including local superstars DJ Beige, DJ Hanny and DJ Nandi will spin music throughout the night. The evening will also include a special performance from Women’s March’s own Resistance Revival Chorus–a collective of more than 50 women who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance and to uplift and center women’s voices.

The Concert will culminate the first two days of programming at the Inaugural Women’s Convention, which aims to have participants leave inspired and motivated, with new connections, skills, and strategies for working towards collective liberation for women of all races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, sexual identities, gender expressions, immigration statuses, religious faiths, and economic statuses.

To purchase tickets to the Social Justice Concert, please click here. For more information about the Women’s Convention, please visit www.womensconvention.com

