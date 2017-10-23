MGM Grand Detroit Expands Nonsmoking Gaming Offerings with Opening of Crystal Clear

MGM Grand Detroit ups the ante by opening a new smoke-free gaming area, Crystal Clear, that will include slots and the first nonsmoking table gaming in the city; a breath of fresh air for casino goers who want to get in on the action.

“We’re excited to add another first to gaming and entertainment in Detroit,” said Michael Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand Detroit. “Whether our guests come to play, enjoy a great meal, experience a concert or work on their swing at Topgolf, we want to provide an environment that’s welcoming to everyone.”

For those individuals who’ve been looking to play a hand, free of secondhand smoke, Crystal Clear offers an exciting selection of games in the newly revamped space adjacent to the Wolfgang Puck Steak restaurant at MGM Grand Detroit.

The main area consists of eight table games including Baccarat, Single Zero Roulette and Blackjack, and 36 new slot machines. Crystal Clear also has its’ own bar and lounge located at the entrance to the room, along with dedicated gaming beverage service. A big perk comes to VIP players with a newly appointed gaming salon adjacent to the main room which includes Baccarat and Blackjack.

Crystal Clear becomes the latest smoke-free addition to MGM Grand Detroit’s two other nonsmoking slot parlors, The Clear and The Clear II.

