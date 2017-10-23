Patti LaBelle @Motor City Casino Sound Board

The soulful sounds of Patti Labelle brought down the house at Motor City Casino’s Sound Board. Accompanied by a full band, this was her first appearance in Detroit in two years. And in true Patti Labelle fashion, members of the audience were brought on stage to show off their own singing and dancing talents.

Patti performed her best-known hits as well as a few new tunes off her recent album of jazz standards “Bel Hommage”. Included in Patti’s show was a moving video tribute to her deceased friends and loved ones as she sang “You Are My Friend”.

For more info on upcoming show at Motor City's Soundboard or to purchase tickets

