WTF! Florida Couple Finds Way More Than They Bargained For In Their Amazon Order

Everyone likes a nice surprise, unless it’s several pounds of illegal drugs hidden inside your order of plastic bins.

That was the case for one Florida couple who ordered plastic storage bins from Amazon and found 65 pounds of marijuana mysteriously stashed inside.

WFTV9 reports: When [the customer] and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27 gallon storage totes. But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn’t feel right. The marijuana was in boxes inside the totes and as soon as they opened the boxes, they were hit with a strong odor. It had been shipped by Amazon’s Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts. It weighed 93.5 pounds.

Amazon customers in Orlando got unexpected marijuana delivery 📦-65-pounds! #WFTV at 6pm pic.twitter.com/yYywuKYpnU — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 20, 2017

The customer told reporters, “They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins. When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief. We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn’t sleep there for a few days.”

The couple says they’ve been going back and forth with the company via email for months and never spoke to a supervisor. One day they received an email giving them a $150 gift card with the message, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

Twitter found the whole thing to be pretty funny:

If anybody wasn't already Amazon Prime for the free shipping, videos and music, this new thing where they send you weed should seal the deal — Ben Godar (@bengodar) October 23, 2017

Ummmm just saw a story where these people had 65 POUNDS of weed show up with their amazon order like can that please happen to me some time? — Birdman… (@Birdman64015) October 23, 2017

Lady in the news got 65lbs of weed from amazon and called the cops lmao wtf you doing? — UGLASS (@Hoeins) October 23, 2017

A couple received a pkg from amazon and when they opened it up there was 60# of weed! AND THEY CALLED THE POLICE. DAMN!!!! I’m thinking that’s a lot of trips to the weed store I wouldn’t have to do. SMH. pic.twitter.com/KoHaSDyrIi — Michele (@ohmichele24) October 23, 2017

Link? I'd like to purchase too — Shlomi Zadok (@shlomizadok) October 22, 2017

No arrests have been made but police are still investigating the bizarre incident.

