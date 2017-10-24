Has the press been Trumped..?

At the 10th Annual FOCIS Lecture, hosted by Wayne State University, two of the country’s best and brightest journalists, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Gene Roberts discussed the condition of the media under Trump, and also engaged in some very frank debate with Fox News personality and Trump surrogate Steve Cortes. There’s no better way to experience this truly fascinating and enlightening discussion than seeing it for yourself.

