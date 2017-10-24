News
Has the press been Trumped..?


By Keith A. Owens
At the 10th Annual FOCIS Lecture, hosted by Wayne State University, two of the country’s best and brightest journalists, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and the Washington Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Gene Roberts discussed the condition of the media under Trump, and also engaged in some very frank debate with Fox News personality and Trump surrogate Steve Cortes. There’s no better way to experience this truly fascinating and enlightening discussion than seeing it for yourself.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, MSNBC commentator Joy Reid, and Fox News contributor Steve Cortes were the featured speakers at Wayne State University’s 10th Annual FOCIS lecture focusing on the media in the Trump era. The discussion was moderated by Channel 4’s News Anchor Devin Scilian and WWJ’s City Beat reporter Vickie Thomas.

 

 

