People Are Conflicted About Taco Bell’s Kit Kat Stuffed Quesadilla ‘Chocoladilla’

Taco Bell has people questioning their beliefs with a new quesadilla they’re trying out on their menu.

The “Chocoladilla” will consist of melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla. The price for such an unlikely item? Only $1.

Boo! Taco Bell's Scariest Quesadilla Yet is the Kit Kat Chocoladilla https://t.co/N6kzriZGaE pic.twitter.com/QsAFNbVGY0 — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) October 24, 2017

This is the latest in a series of Taco Bell mashups including the Cheetos Quesadilla, the Doritos Locos Taco, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa. So far, Taco Bell is only serving the Chocoladilla in various Wisconsin locations. But since the news hit, Twitter has had mixed reactions.

This is disgu — I mean you can’t really — well maybe I could — ok just give me one. I’ll hate myself later. #Chocoladilla pic.twitter.com/sRr4l9Xl6r — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) October 24, 2017

WHAT IS THIS!? I'm not into the name but up for trying this. Bring to NY! Maybe a Reese's version? #Chocoladilla https://t.co/TKhff0hSaY — Kenny Yu (@KennyYu_) October 24, 2017

Kit. Kat. Chocoladilla. ~ Taco Bell is testing an unholy Kit Kat quesadilla in the U.S. https://t.co/Evrp0XQrKS pic.twitter.com/GCeUnPaBWU — Tom Alexander (@tomalexander19) October 24, 2017

Before you run out to buy the new "Caramel Chocoladilla" from good ol Taco Bell, you should ask why you hate yourself that much. — Matthew Allen (@heckner_matt) October 19, 2017

Some people even started comparing it with other unrelated items.

I’ll settle the Spam vs. Chocoladilla debate — SPAM ALL DAY, EVERYDAY ✊🏼 @MarkDavidsonKSN @tvwxman3 — Amanda Aguilar KSN (@AAguilarKSN) October 24, 2017

What do you think? If the Chocoladilla gets big, will you be having a bite?

