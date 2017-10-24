‘Run of the Dead’ through Southwest Detoit cemeteries

The Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) will host the 2017 “Run of the Dead” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Patton Park Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere St., Detroit. The USTAF-certified 5K/10K race will take hundreds of competitors through two of Southwest Detroit’s most historic cemeteries in celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday honoring deceased loved ones.

“The SDBA is proud to host our annual ‘Día de los Muertos’ event to celebrate the rich Mexican culture and this important holiday as we remember and honor those who have passed,” said SDBA President Robert Dewaelsche. “We encourage people from all walks of life to join us for the fun and friendly competition and encourage visitors to explore Southwest Detroit’s bountiful cultural gems including authentic Mexican restaurants, bakeries, retailers and specialty grocery stores.”

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the 5K/10K race starting at 9 a.m. and promptly ending by noon. The event features awards for top male and female 5K and 10K finishers by age categories and swag bags with local treats. Participants also are invited to wear traditional face-paint, flowers and attire. Non-traditional costumes are discouraged. In commemoration of the annual Día de los Muertos holiday an ofrenda (alter), created by a local artist, Kia Arriaga, will be on display, and a special tribute to honor deceased loved ones will take place at the beginning of the event.

Local Zumba instructor Roberto Nearon will kick off the race by leading the crowd in a Zumba warm-up. Participants will enjoy live entertainment during registration as well as at the start and finish line of the race, including an energetic mariachi band leading up to the award ceremony.

Pre-registration for the 5K and 10K races are $35 and $40, respectively, and includes an event bib, T-shirt and swag bag. Participants are encouraged to pick up their race packets on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the SDBA’s first floor atrium, 7752 W. Vernor Hwy, Detroit. There will be limited day-of registration at Patton Park beginning at 7 a.m. for an additional $10 fee per race. For more information, to register or volunteer, visit www.southwestdetroit.com.

Sponsors for the 2017 Run of the Dead include: DTE Energy, Norfolk Southern, Hart Medical EMS, E & L Supermercado, University of Michigan Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Zumba con Roberto, West Vernor Business & Springwells Business Improvement District (BID), Detroit Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, COMPAS, and Paul’s Pizza.

About the Southwest Detroit Business Association

The Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA) fosters innovation, drive and commitment in the Southwest Detroit community. Established in 1957, it supports the community’s vision for a healthy, vibrant neighborhood. SDBA works with local businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, customers and neighbors to develop a place where more and more people are choosing to live, work, shop and play – a place where you find Business Building Community and Community Building Business. For more information, visit www.southwestdetroit.com.

