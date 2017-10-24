Women’s empowerment summit weekend builds on march and conventions, moves talks into action

Connected events hosted in Detroit, Ferndale and Plymouth

DETROIT –Femology, Global Alliance Solutions, Pastel and the SheHive – four local organizations dedicated to women’s empowerment – are inviting metro Detroiters to a weekend of collective action, Fri., Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5. Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $40 per person and cover all three days of events. Tickets for individual events also can be purchased.

The women’s empowerment weekend will feature a series of experiences designed to provide an outlet for those seeking to take action after attending the Women’s March/Convention, as well as for those who were not able to attend either but still wanting to be involved.

More than just more talk – because women are all talked out – each experience in this weekend will consist of two components: a safe space for intimate, vulnerable conversations about personal experiences, perceptions, fears, and dreams AND a call-to-action that will provide participants with tangible ways to engage locally around creating more inclusive communities for all of metro Detroit’s women.

This collective action is designed as a progression for those wanting to attend all three days, but equally cultivates authentic human connection and meaningful social support for individuals desiring and/or able to attend only a singular experience over the course of the weekend.

Attendees can make attendance possible for those who might not be able to attend by purchasing a ‘Buy One – Give One’ ticket to any session. For those financially unable to purchase a ticket, but interested in participating, email hello@theshehive.com.

Schedule of Events

Friday, November 3, 6:00 – 8:30 pm

Action 1: Explore.

Topic: How did we get where we are today and how has our history shaped our relationships with each other?

In this 2.5-hour experience, we will create a safe space for intimate, vulnerable conversations about perceptions, fears, and dreams that culminates in a call-to-action that encourages participants to commit to an internal or external change while celebrating our differences.

Location: Femology

553 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI

Cost: $10 single ticket, $20 Buy One – Give One ticket, $40 Full Weekend

Tickets: http://womensactioncollective.com/

Saturday, November 4, 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

Action 2: Enlighten.

What are the stereotypes, both negative and positive, that exist in our subconscious that affect our behaviors and how we interact?

10:00 am – 12:30 pm

What are the stereotypes, both negative and positive, that exist in our subconscious that affect our behaviors? And how do they impact the relationships we have with each other as women?

In this 2.5-hour experience, we will create a safe space for intimate, vulnerable conversations about perceptions, fears, and dreams that culminates in a call-to-action that encourages participants to commit to an internal or external change that helps us determine our triggers while recognizing and interpreting the potential damage unconscious bias can cause.

12:30 – 1:30 pm Lunch

1:30 – 2:30 pm

What are your experiences with bias and how have you overcome it? This one-hour story series will showcase a series of local women who will share how they left their own comfort zones to change the conversation concerning a bias. The story hour will end with a Q & A and full attendee discussion.

Location: Pastel

447 Forest Ave Ste. 1

Plymouth, MI

Cost: $20 single ticket (includes lunch), $40 Buy One – Give One ticket, $40 Full Weekend

Tickets: http://womensactioncollective.com/

Sunday, November 5, 1:00 – 3:30 pm

Action 3: Evolve.

How do we create more inclusive communities for all women in metro Detroit?

In this 2.5-hour experience, we will create a safe space for intimate, vulnerable conversations about perceptions, fears, and dreams that culminates in a call-to-action that encourages participants to commit to an internal or external change aimed at creating more inclusive communities for all of metro Detroit’s women.

Location: SheHive

2505 Hilton Rd Unit 107, Ferndale, MI

Cost: $10 single ticket, $20 Buy One – Give One ticket, $40 Full Weekend

Tickets: http://womensactioncollective.com/

Action 4: Reunion.

A collective gathering of all participants to explore successes and struggles to-date in February. This event will be free to all attendees of Explore. Enlighten. Evolve. with invites being sent in late January.

About

Explore. Enlighten. Evolve., a Women’s Action Collective, was organized by the founders of Femology Detroit, Global Alliance Solutions, Pastel and the SheHive – four local organizations dedicated to the empowerment of women – over a series of discussions on how they could work together to create more inclusive communities for all of metro Detroit’s women. Learn more at www.womensactioncollective.com.

Femology is the city of Detroit’s first-ever women-only business lounge. Femology provides co-working, networking, seminars and workshops for female entrepreneurs ranging from start-ups to business moguls looking for high-level resources. Femology is owned and operated by Megan Ward and Ashlee Brock. Learn more at www.femologydetroit.com.

Global Alliance Solutions, a Michigan-based diversity training and consulting company that helps clients explore biases, prejudice, and stereotypes by taking participants outside of their comfort zones in highly-interactive, vulnerable and controlled environments. Global Alliance Solutions was founded by Nikki Pardo. Learn more at www.globesol.com.

Pastel in Plymouth is a shared workspace and community aiming to do one thing – empower women. Members get more than just a desk, they benefit from shared skills and knowledge, increased motivation, and an expanded professional network. Pastel was founded by Renee Deming. Learn more at www.pastelplymouth.com.

SheHive in Ferndale is an exercise studio for the heart and head offering classes, coaching and community focused on women’s self-empowerment and social connection. The SheHive was founded by Ursula Adams and is led by a collective of 19 brave and badass women. Learn more at www.theshehive.com.

