Detroit-area McDonald’s® restaurant owners to give away 12,000 safety lights for Halloween

Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurant owners will celebrate the Halloween season by giving away 12,000 safety lights at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Detroit and select communities Saturday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The safety lights can be attached to a child’s costume to increase visibility to motorists at night. There is no purchase necessary, one per youth, must be present, limited while supplies last.

“As local business owners who are invested in our community, we wanted to provide support to parents who are trying to ensure their children stay safe and remain mindful of motorists and traffic lights when they cross the street on Halloween,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s restaurant owner. “The safety lights will give children additional visibility when they make their way outdoors to trick-or-treat after dusk.”

The McDonald’s safety light giveaway program includes 27 Detroit McDonald’s restaurants and the following McDonald’s locations:

7300 Wyoming Rd., Dearborn

14860 Michigan Ave., Dearborn

6412 Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights

17800 E. Eight Mile Rd., Harper Woods

14124 Woodward Ave., Highland Park

27125 Cherry Hill, Inkster

21000 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

26160 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

44961 Woodward Ave., Pontiac

520 E Walton Blvd., Pontiac

11310 Telegraph Rd., Redford

15301 Telegraph Rd., Redford

26990 Grand River Ave., Redford

10995 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge

8019 Merriman Rd., Romulus

9777 Wayne Rd., Romulus

24480 Telegraph Rd., Southfield

28670 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

26730 Eureka Rd., Taylor

4899 E Eight Mile Rd., Warren

31350 Michigan Ave., Westland

166 James L. Hart Pkwy, Ypsilanti

16 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti

“On behalf of my fellow McDonald’s restaurant owners, we want to wish everyone a safe and healthy Halloween,” said Service.

