Detroit-area McDonald’s® restaurant owners to give away 12,000 safety lights for Halloween

Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurant owners will celebrate the Halloween season by giving away 12,000 safety lights at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Detroit and select communities Saturday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Oct. 31. The safety lights can be attached to a child’s costume to increase visibility to motorists at night. There is no purchase necessary, one per youth, must be present, limited while supplies last.
“As local business owners who are invested in our community, we wanted to provide support to parents who are trying to ensure their children stay safe and remain mindful of motorists and traffic lights when they cross the street on Halloween,” said Errol Service, McDonald’s restaurant owner. “The safety lights will give children additional visibility when they make their way outdoors to trick-or-treat after dusk.”
The McDonald’s safety light giveaway program includes 27 Detroit McDonald’s restaurants and the following McDonald’s locations:
7300 Wyoming Rd., Dearborn
14860 Michigan Ave., Dearborn
6412 Telegraph Rd., Dearborn Heights
17800 E. Eight Mile Rd., Harper Woods
14124 Woodward Ave., Highland Park
27125 Cherry Hill, Inkster
21000 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park
26160 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park
44961 Woodward Ave., Pontiac
520 E Walton Blvd., Pontiac
11310 Telegraph Rd., Redford
15301 Telegraph Rd., Redford
26990 Grand River Ave., Redford
10995 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge
8019 Merriman Rd., Romulus
9777 Wayne Rd., Romulus
24480 Telegraph Rd., Southfield
28670 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
26730 Eureka Rd., Taylor
4899 E Eight Mile Rd., Warren
31350 Michigan Ave., Westland
166 James L. Hart Pkwy, Ypsilanti
16 Ecorse Rd., Ypsilanti
“On behalf of my fellow McDonald’s restaurant owners, we want to wish everyone a safe and healthy Halloween,” said Service.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s USA, LLC, is the leading foodservice provider in the United States serving a variety of wholesome foods made from quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. More than 80 percent of McDonald’s 13,700 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by local franchisees. For more information about McDonald’s visit www.mcdonalds.com or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.
© 2017 McDonald’s