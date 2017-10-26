Detroit Council approves partnership with DPSCD

Detroit youth ages 6-13 can sign up to attend nine after school recreation centers across the city under a new agreement approved today by Detroit City Council between the Detroit Recreation Department and Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The nine after school centers will provide participating youth with access to a range of activities, including chess and other board games, as well as various athletic and educational activities. Centers will begin operating after school on Monday, October 30th and remain open throughout the school year.

The new partnership is an outgrowth of the successful Summer Fun Centers the city and DPSCD opened at 16 schools over the summer. The after school centers are free of charge will be open from 3-6 PM every school day through the end of this school year. Each of the city’s seven city council districts will have at least one center.

Here is the list of locations:

SCHOOL SITE ADDRESS DIST.

1 JR King 15850 Strathmoor D1

2 Gompers Elementary-Middle 14450 Burt Road D1

3 Pasteur Elementary 19811 Stoepel D2

4 Mason Elementary 19955 Fenelon D3

5 Wayne Elementary 10633 Courville D4

6 Thirkell Elementary 7724 14th St. D5

7 Priest Elementary 7840 Wagner D6

8 Mackenzie Elementary-Middle 10147 W. Chicago D7

9 Gardner Elementary 6528 Mansfield D7

The after-School Rec Centers are available to Detroit children only. Parents must register their children online at www.detroitmi.gov/recreation or they can register in person at any of the 9 DPSCD Detroit After School Centers.

“We are committed to expanding programs and activities that provide our students with opportunities that support the development of the whole child and youth development,” said DPSCD Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti. “The opening of these centers helps to ensure our students have access to engaging and productive environments outside of school hours, and further demonstrates the district and City’s commitment to working together to provide safe spaces that promote learning.”

Similar to the Summer Fun Centers, the City of Detroit will provide and pay for recreational programming and a team of Play Leaders to supervise the children. The nine locations are open to all Detroit children ages 6-13 regardless of whether they attend a public, charter or private school. The cost of the program is approximately 400,000 or about $45,000 per location.

Activities will include:

Self-Directed Activities Instructor Led/Assisted Programs Field Trip Opportunities Cards Games

Connect Four Tournaments

Pictionary

Chess/Checkers

Arts and Crafts Homework Help

Table Games

Cultural Games

Gym Games

Story Telling

Environmental Education Activities *Ice Skating

*Special Events

*Pistons Games

*Archery

*Swimming

“This is another great example of how the city and school district can work together to improve the quality of life for our young people,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Vitti and his team, and the support of City Council, families in Detroit are going to have a new option for their children to have a safe and supportive place to play and learn after school.

