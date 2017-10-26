Eminem’s Manager Stealthily Reveals What Could Be His Upcoming Album Title

Look what arrived at the Shady offices today! @Yelawolf TRIAL BY FIRE comes out this Friday 10/27! #cdbaby A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Eminem has been the talk of many music fans since his anti-Trump freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards a couple weeks back. Of course, the natural flow of things brought into everyone's mind thoughts of when Em's next album would release, and rumors pointed to the idea that we wouldn't have to be waiting very long at all. Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's manager and CEO/President of Def Jam Recordings, may have just revealed some huge info regarding that exact speculation.

In an Instagram post seemingly focused on Yelawolf‘s upcoming album, an advertisement for a medication, “Revival” is posted prominently on the building outside of Rosenberg’s office. The first major giveaway that this advertisement meant a lot more was the backwards E in “REVIVAL,” which is a tribute to Eminem’s logo.

Redit users quickly found out here that the advertisement was placed by Interscope, and on AskAboutRevival.com, there are a bunch of different easter eggs throughout the listing of side effects that point to Eminem including a reference to his song with Dr. Dre, “I need a doctor,” and a side effect of “sweaty palms.”

There’s another reason this is sure to be a ploy from Marshall Mathers, as well. At the very bottom of the Revival website, it says the product is “Manufactured by Popsomp Industries.” In 2009, Eminem launched a viral website called “Celebrity’s Rehab.” At the time, Eminem used his first entry on Twitter to post a picture of himself standing outside a place called Popsomp Hills–which actually makes you say “Pop some pills” when you pronounce it quickly.

Fans figured this trick out pretty quickly, but are impressed by the intricacy nonetheless. Rumors continue to circulate about when exactly the album with actually drop, but all compasses are pointing to a release date very very soon.

