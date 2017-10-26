Jennyfer Crawford’s passion is ‘All Things Detroit’

Get a jump on holiday shopping and beat the crowds. All Things Detroit returns this fall to Eastern Market with hundreds of your favorite small business vendors, food trucks, entertainment and family fun.

Ahead of the Nov. 5 event, Jennyfer Crawford, founder of “All Things Detroit,” chatted with City.Life.Style.

City.Life.Style: What inspired the vision for All Things Detroit?

Jennyfer Crawford: “I’m a people person, and I feel that people are most happy in life doing what they love, so I wanted to create a platform that helps people follow their dreams. I was inspired by the people in my life that would say I wish I could do this or that, but never really knew how. They didn’t have help or that push that they needed. So my vision for All Things Detroit came along when I was on a journey to find my best self.”

CLS: What is “All Things Detroit” and what should attendees expect?

Crawford: “All Things Detroit is a community of entrepreneurs and makers who get together three times a year to network and showcase their products and services. Not only do we highlight the products these small business owners have created, but also tell the story behind the business. Attendees can expect to shop at a wide range of small businesses from across the state that showcases products and services. The event also features live entertainment and giveaways. We call it the All Things Detroit Experience.”

CLS: What do you attribute the continued growth and success of the event to?

Crawford: “Being personable and staying true to my vision, which is to help individuals like myself who have a passion for doing what they love. That is a huge aspect of the continued growth of All Things Detroit. Building relationships is the most important part of my work and showing others that you are human first and a business owner second. We all have a common goal, and that is to be a success.”

CLS: What advice do you have for entrepreneurs looking to grow their event or products?

Crawford: “As an entrepreneur, you must be able to manage your fear and you must be consistent. Consistency is the most important thing when growing a brand. Do your research and never be afraid of the word no.”

CLS: What’s next for you and All Things Detroit?

Crawford: “The goal of Ask Jennyfer is to create opportunities for small businesses and to focus on building community. We are currently working on expanding in other markets such as Chicago, New York and Atlanta. Also, In July we launched the All Things Marketplace, a new national buy and sell community for small businesses. Our plan is to grow this platform to promote small businesses everywhere.”

Shop local on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Eastern market for All Things Detroit & Food Truck Rally. General admission is $5. Doors open at 11 am. Children 12 and under are free.

The Beat the Crowd Package is $15. Doors open at 9:30 am. Price includes a full hour of shopping before opening to the public, complimentary food truck voucher, complimentary beverage voucher and an All Things Detroit tote bag.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.iloveallthingsdetroit.com

