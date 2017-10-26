Best in Black Awards Nov. 11, get your tickets NOW

The Best in Black final voting process ended with a record number of votes. Nearly 500, 000 votes were cast by members of the community. The votes have been counted and now it’s time to announce and celebrate the winners at the Best In Black Awards on Saturday, November 11, 7pm at the Music Hall in downtown Detroit. Tickets are available for purchase at the Music Hall or ticketmaster.com. The cost per ticket will be $35.00. The Best in Black Detroit awards is a community driven award production to recognize black achievement across a wide range of categories from best gospel choir, best happy hour, best elected official that reside or work in and around the Detroit area. Finalists and winners are nominated and voted for by you, the community. This year, we are recognizing people and businesses in more than 40 categories. From favorite hair stylist, to best clothing store, best high school marching band and many more.

The Michigan Chronicle kicked off Best In Black in early August, charging the community with the task to submit their nominations for who they thought Best represented our community across 43 different categories. The nomination process ended in September with nearly 400, 000 votes. The top ten finalists in each category have been announced. Suspense is building as Best In Black finalists and the community await to see who will be crowned the BEST.

“The Michigan Chronicle is proud to recognize black owned businesses in our community that put their best foot forward every day. It is only fitting that the Michigan Chronicle, the Voice of Community, is the outlet in which to express our appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and commitment to excellence, said Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher Hiram E. Jackson.

For tickets please visit the Music Hall or ticketmaster.com

