Project Clean Slate expungement fair is first step toward clean record

The City of Detroit Law Department and Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) are hosting Project Clean Slate, where Detroiters can get their nonviolent criminal backgrounds expunged. The fair is free to residents, and will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Salem Memorial Lutheran Church, 21230 Moross.

More than 100 lawyers and law students have been recruited to represent eligible applicants in court for free. In exchange for the representation in Metro Detroit Tri-County Courts, applicants agree to sign up with the City’s Workforce Development agency to assist in their job readiness and placement. Residents should bring their photo ID.

This program is held on a semi-annual basis at convenient locations throughout the city.

“Too often, folks who made a mistake in the past are unable to even get job interviews,” said Melvin Butch Hollowell, corporation counsel for the City of Detroit. “Everyone deserves a second chance in life.”

For this program, the City has partnered with organizations such as the Detroit Branch NAACP, Michigan ACLU, Wayne State University Law School, Cooley Law School, Office of the Wayne County Clerk, Wayne Circuit Court Criminal Division, 36th District Court, the Detroit Police Department, Wolverine Bar Association, Straker Bar Association, Lakeshore Legal Aidand others.

At the fair, resources will be available to help Detroiters:

· Prepare an application for record expungement.

· Get connected with an attorney that can help you through the process.

· Find information about jobs available to former offenders.

· Find information about job readiness programs and Workforce Development.

Who does NOT qualify for expungement?

You are NOT ELIGIBLE for Set-Aside (Expungement) if any of the following are true:

· It has been less than five (5) years since your release from prison, discharge from probation or parole.

· If your conviction is for the following offenses:

o If you commit or attempt to commit a felony for which the punishment is maximum possible life sentence, such as, but not limited to: murder, armed robbery, etc.

o If you have been convicted of any offense classified as “Criminal Sexual Conduct” (CSC), First (1st) through Third (3rd) Degrees or assault with intent for such conduct (including attempt).

o If you have been convicted of a CSC Fourth (4th) Degree and have been convicted of more than two minor offenses.

o If you have been convicted of child abuse in the second degree.

o If you have been convicted of child pornography.

o If you have been convicted of an Internet or computer offense.

o Traffic violations are unable to be set-aside, including drunken driving offenses.

o If you have a felony conviction of domestic violence in addition to a misdemeanor domestic violence offense.

o If you are convicted of a human trafficking crime and cannot prove that you were a victim of human trafficking.

o If you are convicted of an act of terrorism.

o If you have more than one felony, or more that two misdemeanor offenses.

· Please note that a conviction that was deferred or dismissed due to successful completion of a program will count as a misdemeanor.

Who: Please join the City of Detroit Law Department for the Project Clean Slate Expungement Fair where residents can receive legal help in clearing their criminal record. Attorneys will be on hand to advise residents of eligibility requirements for expungement at no cost, as well as Workforce Development representatives who will assist with job readiness ad ex offender job information.

Media availability: Media are encouraged to attend

Where: Salem Memorial Church, 21230 Moross, Detroit

When: Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: