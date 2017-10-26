WCCCD named in top community colleges in the nation

Wayne County Community College District was named one of the nation’s top 150 community colleges by the Aspen Institute, making the six-campus District eligible to compete for the prestigious $1 million 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The prize is the most significant recognition of community college performance and achievement in the nation, and is intended to advance higher education practices, policies and leadership that improve student outcomes and success.

The District was selected from nearly 1,000 public community colleges nationwide assessed for exceptional outcomes in student learning, certificate and degree completion, employment and earnings, and high levels of access and success for minority and low-income students.

“We are honored by the inclusion in the Aspen Institute’s top 150 list,” said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. “Our mission is to help create pathways to better lives through higher education, and we are inspired to be recognized for this by such a vital institution.”

The Aspen Institute will name its top ten finalists in May 2018.

