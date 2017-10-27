Tri-County Head Start Agencies hiring 35 teachers

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County Agencies Interviewing at Nov. 9 Job Fair

Early Head Start and Head Start agencies in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties, including the City of Detroit, are hosting a collaborative Tri-County Head Start Job Fair on Nov. 9 to fill 35+ open teaching positions at centers across the tri-county region.

Head Start teachers are early childhood specialists and must possess the necessary academic requirements. Qualified teaching candidates have their bachelor’s or associate degree specifically in early childhood education, child development or a related field. Those with a Child Development Associate (CDA) may be eligible for assistant teacher positions.

In addition to teaching positions, Head Start agencies are hiring for direct services, management, program support, administrative and operations. See the full list of 50+ open positions and job requirements at http://www.detroitheadstart.com/job-posts.

When: 2 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Southfield, 26000 American Dr., Southfield

Candidates should bring 12 copies of their resume, be prepared for onsite interviews and dress to impress. Head Start Job Fair details at http://www.detroitheadstart.com/job-fair/.

Federal Head Start funding represent a $105 million investment in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties, including the City of Detroit. Head Start delivers quality early childhood education programming to nearly 9,000 young children, birth to age 5, and their families. There are 165 licensed centers, operated by 13 agencies, providing Early Head Start and Head Start across the region. Thousands of people are employed in Head Start, including teachers, assistant teachers, management and program support, direct services staff, administration and operations.

Talent recruitment efforts, including the job fair, are made possible with ongoing funding from the Head Start Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund is supported by 10 regional and national foundations and is managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

