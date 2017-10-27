Twitter Drags Madonna For Posing In A Brazilian Favela

Twitter is collecting Madonna this week after she decided to take a photo op in a Rio de Janeiro favela.
Madonna was in Brazil for her manager’s wedding and while there, she decided to take a tour of the Morro da Providência favela. She posted a picture to Instagram of herself wearing a camo outfit as she stands in between two highly armed Brazilian policemen.
Many folks on Twitter felt she was fetishizing poverty and violence in such Brazilian communities.
Many Rio de Jeneiro favelas have had huge issues with violence and the police take part in many of the deaths. But, it seems Madonna missed all of this info. Either that, or someone’s seriously tone death.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
comments – Add Yours