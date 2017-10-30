City of Detroit to offer 25 locations for Halloween Fun tonight

Come Halloween, Detroit families with have 25 locations to enjoy family-friendly, fun activities and lots of candy, as a variety of City of Detroit departments will sponsor a haunted park, trunk-or-treating, haunted houses, hayrides and other Halloween activities across the city.

Here are the highlights of activities planned for Oct. 31:

Varier Park, 15639 Thatcher, will become a haunted park with carnival games, spooky tales, music, food and photos. The event is from 5 – 8 p.m.

The City’s 10 recreation centers will have activities ranging from trunk or treating, carnival games, inflatables, spooky train ride, exotic zoo, and haunted hallways and mazes.

Trunk-or-treating is planned for the 11 police precincts and three fire stations. Other activities include Halloween float at 5th Precinct, Halloween party at 9th Precinct, Haunted House at 11th Precinct, and Halloween party and hayride at 12th Precinct. DPD’s 10th Precinct will host one of last year’s most popular attractions, the Haunted DDOT Bus.

In addition, the City is still looking for volunteers to patrol, watch their block or turn on their porch light. Volunteers should check in at one of the seven deployment locations tonight or tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m. or sign up online at .

Complete list of City of Detroit Sponsored Locations & Activities:

Youth Activities (12 and under)

CENTER TIME ACTIVITY

ADAMS/BUTZEL COMPLEX • 10500 Lyndon 4 – 8 pm Carnival games, costume party

BUTZEL FAMILY CENTER • 7737 Kercheval 5 – 7 pm Halloween Haunted Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat

CLEMENTE REC. CENTER • 2631 Bagley 5 – 7:30 pm Halloween Games and In­fatables

CROWELL REC. CENTER • 16631 Lahser 5 – 7 pm Carnival Games, Bounce Houses & Face Painting 5:30 – 6:30 pm Spooky Train Ride

FARWELL REC. CENTER • 2711 E. Outer Dr. 5 – 8 pm Trunk or Treat

HEILMANN REC. CENTER • 19601 Crusade 4 – 7 pm Halloween Carnival, Exotic zoo

LASKY RECREATION CENTER • 13200 Fenelon 6 – 8:30 pm Haunted Carnival Games, Give-a-ways, Light Refreshments, Haunted House

PATTON REC. CENTER • 2301 Woodmere 4:30 – 6:30 pm Spooktacular Carnival, Arts and Crafts, Carnival Food, and DJ

WILLIAMS REC. CENTER • 8431 Rosa Parks 5 – 7 pm Halloween Carnival Games

YOUNG REC. CENTER • 2751 Robert Bradby Dr. 5:30 – 8:30pm HallowFest: Trunk-or-Treat, Bounce House, Carnival Games, Giveaways

Teen Activities (13 – 18)

CENTER TIME ACTIVITY

FARWELL REC. CENTER • 2711 E. Outer Dr. 5 – 8 pm Trunk-or-Treat

LASKY REC. CENTER • 13200 Fenelon 6 – 8:30 pm Haunted Carnival Games, Giveaways, Light Refreshments

Police And Fire Station Trick or Treating Locations

2nd Precinct 13530 Lesure

Trick-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.

3rd Precinct 2875 W. Grand Blvd.

Trick-or-Treating from 4-7 p.m.

4th Precinct at Patton Park 2301 Woodmere

Trick-or-Treating from 4-7 p.m.

5th Precinct 3500 Conner

All Aboard the Halloween Float and Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.

6th Precinct 11450 Warwick

Trunk-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.

7th Precinct at Butzel Family Center 7737 Kercheval

Trick-or-Treating from 5- 8 p.m.

8th Precinct 21555 W. McNichols

Trunk-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.

9th Precinct 11187 Gratiot

Trick-or-Treating from 5 – 8 p.m. at Precinct

10th Precinct 12000 Livernois

Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.

DDOT’s Haunted Bus

11th Precinct 5100 Nevada

Trick-or-Treating from 6 – 10 p.m.

12th Precinct 1441 W. Seven Mile Road Oct. 30 •

Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.

The following fire stations also will distribute Halloween Candy on Oct. 31

Engine 30 16543 Meyers

Engine 33 1041 Lawndale

Engine 58 10801 Whittier

