City of Detroit to offer 25 locations for Halloween Fun tonight

Come Halloween, Detroit families with have 25 locations to enjoy family-friendly, fun activities and lots of candy, as a variety of City of Detroit departments will sponsor a haunted park, trunk-or-treating, haunted houses, hayrides and other Halloween activities across the city.
Here are the highlights of activities planned for Oct. 31:
Varier Park, 15639 Thatcher, will become a haunted park with carnival games, spooky tales, music, food and photos. The event is from 5 – 8 p.m.
The City’s 10 recreation centers will have activities ranging from trunk or treating, carnival games, inflatables, spooky train ride, exotic zoo, and haunted hallways and mazes.
Trunk-or-treating is planned for the 11 police precincts and three fire stations. Other activities include Halloween float at 5th Precinct, Halloween party at 9th Precinct, Haunted House at 11th Precinct, and Halloween party and hayride at 12th Precinct. DPD’s 10th Precinct will host one of last year’s most popular attractions, the Haunted DDOT Bus.
In addition, the City is still looking for volunteers to patrol, watch their block or turn on their porch light. Volunteers should check in at one of the seven deployment locations tonight or tomorrow beginning at 5 p.m. or sign up online at .
Complete list of City of Detroit Sponsored Locations & Activities:
Youth Activities (12 and under)
CENTER TIME ACTIVITY
ADAMS/BUTZEL COMPLEX • 10500 Lyndon 4 – 8 pm Carnival games, costume party
BUTZEL FAMILY CENTER • 7737 Kercheval 5 – 7 pm Halloween Haunted Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat
CLEMENTE REC. CENTER • 2631 Bagley 5 – 7:30 pm Halloween Games and Infatables
CROWELL REC. CENTER • 16631 Lahser 5 – 7 pm Carnival Games, Bounce Houses & Face Painting 5:30 – 6:30 pm Spooky Train Ride
FARWELL REC. CENTER • 2711 E. Outer Dr. 5 – 8 pm Trunk or Treat
HEILMANN REC. CENTER • 19601 Crusade 4 – 7 pm Halloween Carnival, Exotic zoo
LASKY RECREATION CENTER • 13200 Fenelon 6 – 8:30 pm Haunted Carnival Games, Give-a-ways, Light Refreshments, Haunted House
PATTON REC. CENTER • 2301 Woodmere 4:30 – 6:30 pm Spooktacular Carnival, Arts and Crafts, Carnival Food, and DJ
WILLIAMS REC. CENTER • 8431 Rosa Parks 5 – 7 pm Halloween Carnival Games
YOUNG REC. CENTER • 2751 Robert Bradby Dr. 5:30 – 8:30pm HallowFest: Trunk-or-Treat, Bounce House, Carnival Games, Giveaways
Teen Activities (13 – 18)
CENTER TIME ACTIVITY
FARWELL REC. CENTER • 2711 E. Outer Dr. 5 – 8 pm Trunk-or-Treat
LASKY REC. CENTER • 13200 Fenelon 6 – 8:30 pm Haunted Carnival Games, Giveaways, Light Refreshments
Police And Fire Station Trick or Treating Locations
2nd Precinct 13530 Lesure
Trick-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.
3rd Precinct 2875 W. Grand Blvd.
Trick-or-Treating from 4-7 p.m.
4th Precinct at Patton Park 2301 Woodmere
Trick-or-Treating from 4-7 p.m.
5th Precinct 3500 Conner
All Aboard the Halloween Float and Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.
6th Precinct 11450 Warwick
Trunk-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.
7th Precinct at Butzel Family Center 7737 Kercheval
Trick-or-Treating from 5- 8 p.m.
8th Precinct 21555 W. McNichols
Trunk-or-Treating from 5-8 p.m.
9th Precinct 11187 Gratiot
Trick-or-Treating from 5 – 8 p.m. at Precinct
10th Precinct 12000 Livernois
Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.
DDOT’s Haunted Bus
11th Precinct 5100 Nevada
Trick-or-Treating from 6 – 10 p.m.
12th Precinct 1441 W. Seven Mile Road Oct. 30 •
Trick-or-Treating from 4 – 8 p.m.
The following fire stations also will distribute Halloween Candy on Oct. 31
Engine 30 16543 Meyers
Engine 33 1041 Lawndale
Engine 58 10801 Whittier