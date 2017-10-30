DMJ Studio Presents “Posters On Politics” an Exhibition of Local and International Political Posters

Posters are a standard media tool used for political campaigns and propaganda. Recognizing and appreciating this tradition, DMJStudio, a studio specializing in bringing visual arts to neighborhoods and non-traditional spaces, has assembled over 80 posters from places such as Poland, Greece, South Korea, United Kingdom, Spain, Iran, and more that will be on display in an exhibition titled “Posters on Politics,” Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 6:30 pm – 9 pm at the Baltimore Gallery Detroit located at 314 E. Baltimore, Detroit, MI 48202.

Politics on Posters reflects some of today’s touching political subjects visually from a stellar group of artists and graphic designers from Detroit and abroad.

Artist Donna Jackson, owner of DMJStudio and curator of this exhibit, expressed the need for this exhibit, “the political dynamics are changing, not only in America but around the world, and every day we as global citizens are affected by what is happening in our hometowns as well as thousands of miles away,” Jackson said.

“During the selection process, we received more than 400 poster submissions from artists all round the world. What was most amazing and profound in reviewing all the submissions were the common political themes and influences being expressed in the artworks. It became clear to me just how interconnected we all are – as citizens of the world, and political issues around justice, equality, morality, peace, are intertwined in political posters and artworks. The Posters on Politics exhibit will show the global view of politics while providing a platform for all of us to learn, connect and understand what we want in our government, policies and for future world citizens,” Jackson added.

Posters on Politics will open November 4, 2017 at the Baltimore Gallery Detroit at 314 E. Baltimore, Detroit, MI 48202. Music and refreshments, a short discussion and film on politics will be featured.

