Girl’s #IStandWithFrederica Costume Is A Big Hit On Social Media

One adorable little girl has politics on her mind at Halloween. Her costume says it all: #IstandwithFrederica in the congresswoman’s dispute with President Donald Trump.

Her father Garrick McFadden tweeted the picture on Sunday night, and it has received more than 9,000 likes by Monday afternoon. She wears a hat—similar to Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson’s signature fashion statement—that says I’m serious on this issue. McFadden, who’s an Arizona Democratic candidate for Congress, noted that his daughter is “not a fan of #45.”

Wilson, who has a famous fondness for hats, tweeted a thumbs-up for the support.

Trump unleashed his fury on Wilson after the congresswoman revealed that he made a very unsympathetic remark in a condolence phone call to Myeshia Johnson, whose husband Army Sgt. La David Johnson died in an ambush in Niger.

Wilson soon began receiving threatening message from people who identified themselves as Trump supporters. She stayed away from Washington for a week because of the threats. Meanwhile, she continues to press the White House for answers about Johnson’s death.

