Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit Brings Fun and SAFETY back to Halloween with its First Annual BOO-Fest

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit is hosting its first annual BOO-Fest, an event that answers Mayor Duggan’s call to bring fun and safety back to the celebration of Halloween for Detroit’s families. The festival will take place on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Goodwill Detroit, located at 3111 Grand River Ave, and will feature games by ComePlayDetroit, floats from The Parade Company, themed crafts, bounce houses, over half a dozen food trucks and more — all provided free of charge.

“In the past, safety on Halloween has been a primary concern for parents and residents throughout Detroit,” said Dan Varner, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit. “As a major for-impact organization committed to improving the quality of life in our great city through the power of work, we understand that the continued resurgence of Detroit is dependent on providing a safe and secure environment for residents, tourists, workers and business owners. With BOO-Fest, we’re offering families an opportunity to celebrate Halloween and hoping to encourage others to join us in promoting fun and safe activities that will cast a positive spotlight on Detroit.”

The event is free to the public. Each individual will receive two food truck tickets for use at the festival. Complimentary parking will be available at the Motor City Casino parking structure on Elm Street next door to Goodwill Detroit’s office.

For more information on BOO-Fest, visit goodwilldetroit.org/event/boo-fest.

The professionals of Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit are dedicated to assisting local residents to overcome employment challenges and secure meaningful, long-term employment. In the past year of the organization’s rich history, Goodwill Industries has placed nearly 2,000 Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county residents into new jobs and has provided job training, education and placement services to more than 12,000 individuals in the region. Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit has been helping Metro Detroiters become Trained, Trusted and Ready to Work for more than 95 years. For more information, visit http://www.goodwilldetroit.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: