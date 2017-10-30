Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Are Hanging Out Again, And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Since the break-up betweenandin 2014, the two seemed adamant about distancing themselves from one another. Well, Selena did, at least–she would respond to certain fan comments/inquiries asking to them to stop bringing Bieber up completely. Fast forward to 2017, and Selena has supposedly been happy withfor a few months, but with new rumors swirling about her and Justin rekindling their relationship, things with her new boo might be on hold.

Justin and Selena were seen hanging out recently to grab some breakfast and go to church with one another. When pictures of the two together out in public surfaced, fans of both musicians–who have been rallying to get them back together for the better part of three years–didn’t know how to handle the news.

Justin Bieber and Selena out for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/PwGBo8akYC — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) October 29, 2017

It was pretty public info that the years-long relationship between the two was not the healthiest of things for either of the stars, so some fans are weary of them getting back together for their health. Others are just happy to see them reconcile and are jumping to conclusions already that Selena broke up with The Weeknd to run back to Bieber.

Whatever the case, it’s completely possible the two are just coming together to reconcile as friends, and since they visited church with one another, could simply be looking for forgiveness overall. But of course, fans always jump the gun and get overly excited about any sort of public outing. Check out what people had to say about the public photos of Selena and Justin below.

i came back to life because i heard justin and selena were spotted together? pic.twitter.com/ME5U7QrIjO — ㅤnicole (@signofzustin) October 30, 2017

I was just informed of the Justin Bieber/Selena Gomez reunion and I’m shooketh. — Megan Mace (@officialMegann) October 30, 2017

so selena and justin were together at the same church pic.twitter.com/cj2wjUPWBC — __ (@ddarilipakarla1) October 30, 2017

Plot twist: Justin and Selena are being jelena for Halloween. I mean, what's scarier than that? — ana (@TheCityOfJDB) October 30, 2017

selena: if you want me back, you have to delete all the models in your contacts list

justin: pic.twitter.com/69LmRoUq4d — 🅴 (@onlybieberveli) October 30, 2017

me: ugh i hate hollywood drama

*justin and selena are reuniting*

me: pic.twitter.com/yxw7syaWek — ً (@tonkinsaf) October 30, 2017

the only good thing when justin and selena hang is that i get the chance to clean my tl and unfollow jelena stans — i saw him (@lookngfryou) October 30, 2017

Justin and Selena are spotted together and all these Jelena stans pop out to support a toxic relationship that led Justin to become suicidal pic.twitter.com/epEIlZPjrk — elin (@FestiveBieber) October 29, 2017

