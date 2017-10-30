She Did That! Janet Jackson Electrified the LCA

On Sunday at the new Little Caesar’s arena, Janet Jackson proved to Detroit that age ain’t nothing but a number and being post pregnancy ain’t nothing but a thang because Ms. Jackson left it all on the floor and more.

For two hours on Sunday night, Detroit journeyed all of the beautiful eras of Janet. The liberating Janet. years, the rhythm-driven arcs of Control and even current album Unbreakable. She could have let “Again,” made famous by her film Poetic Justice, play as a mere interlude, and fans were swaying back and forth singing the song.

From ballads to electric dance moves Janet Jackson proved the “State of World” still belongs to Janet Jackson.

