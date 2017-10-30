TiECon Detroit announces keynote speakers for TieCon Detroit 2017

Michigan’s largest conference for entrepreneurs will feature “Father of the Pentium Chip”

TiE Detroit, the Detroit chapter of the global non-profit organization for entrepreneurs, today announced that its TiECon Detroit 2017, the largest entrepreneurial conference in Michigan, will take place Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.This year’s theme is “Ignite2Disrupt : The World of Digital Connectivity,” which will focus on the hottest areas of innovation including Mobility, Health, Smart Cities, Fintech, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

Entrepreneurs are the state’s economic drivers and TiECon Detroit always celebrates entrepreneurship, especially as the entrepreneurial ecosystem grows stronger and faster. “Detroit is leading the mobility revolution and TiE Detroit has been at the center of gravity for entrepreneurship in Michigan over the last several years,” said Tel Ganesan, president, TiE Detroit. “TiECon Detroit 2017 aims to create a stronger, more vibrant entrepreneurial community that will help attract the best talent, improve infrastructure and increase access to employment and health care in the city of Detroit.”

TiECon Detroit 2017, which is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees, will showcase the pioneers of technology and bring together bold innovators, venture capitalists and technology firms from across the globe to help advance entrepreneurship. Today, Ganesan announced four of the conference’s keynote speakers:

Vinod Dham, popularly known as the “Father of the Pentium Chip,”is the founding managing director of IndoUS Venture Partners, an early stage venture capital fund focused on investing in India. Previously, among other positions, he served as the CEO of Silicon Spice, a chip design start-up he sold for $1.2 billion; COO at NexGen, a microprocessor design start-up; and as Intel’s vice president of the Pentium Processor Division. He was celebrated at a first-ever exhibition on South Asians in the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian.

Kurt Hoppe is the Global Head of Innovation – Connected Car at General Motors where he manages the global innovation roadmap for the GM Connected Car. Throughout his career he has served in positions such as the head of Smart Home Solution Innovation at LG Electronics.

Mallory Brown is the founder of Travel Mal, an impact production studio that creates humanitarian films and philanthropic campaigns that connect charitable audiences to causes around the globe. In addition, she is the director of creative engagement for Chefs4Kids Foundation and director of CrowdRise 24-Hour Impact Project.

Raised in Michigan, Jonny Imerman is the chief mission officer and co-founder of the Chicago-based Imerman Angels, which carefully matches and individually pairs a person touched by cancer with someone who has fought and servived the same type of cancer. The organization was born from his own fight against cancer at 26-years-old when he realized he never met anyone his age who was a cancer survivor.

TiECon Detroit 2017 will provide a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, explore new businesses, discuss emerging technologies, share growth strategies and obtain insight from global business leaders, community leaders and worldwide experts. The conference also will host a Mobility Competition and TiE20, a showcase of the most promising 20 start-up companies across TiECon Detroit’s five focus segments: Health & Fitness, Mobility, Fintech & Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence/Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Sensors.

In addition, TiECon Detroit 2017 will feature its first ever Career Expo where, on both days, candidates in the tech space can submit resumes to potential employers. Furthermore, at 4 p.m. on the first day of the conference, TiECon will launch its inaugural Women’s Forum with a panel that will explore the multi-cultural perspectives of women in entrepreneurship. The following day, Mallory Brown, Social Entrepreneur and Humanitarian, will address social entrepreneurship, specifically women as role model.

Online registration and additional information is available at www.tiecondetroit.org or by contacting Jacqueline Perry at TiE Detroit at 248-254-4087 or jacquelinep@kyyba.com. Daily agendas will be updated as speakers are added.

About TiECon Detroit 2017

TiECon Detroit 2017 is Michigan’s largest entrepreneurial conference, attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and other professionals. Scheduled for Nov. 9-10, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, this year’s theme is Ignite2Disrupt-The World Of Digital Connectivity. For more information, visit http://www.tiecondetroit.org/

About TiE

TiE is a global, not-for-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurs across its international network sponsored by top Venture Capital Firms, and Fortune 500 corporations; spread across 61 chapters in 18 countries comprising 2500 experienced entrepreneurs and business executives as charter members, 13000 aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals as members. TiE has grown to become the world’s largest non-profit organization for entrepreneurs. For more information, visit http://www.detroit.tie.org/ .

