Torch of Wisdom Foundation announces finalists for its 7th Annual Honoring Local Heroes



Event recognizes recipients for their contributions to bettering society

The Torch of Wisdom Foundation (TOWF) will host its 7th Annual “Honoring Local Heroes: Changing Tomorrow Today” awards banquet on Friday, November 3, 2017 from 7-10 pm at the Plum Hollow Country Club located at 21631 Lahser Rd. in Southfield, Mich. The “Black No-Tie Awards” affair will recognize those who have worked to improve communities on the local, state and national level. All finalists will be present during the awards banquet and will learn during the ceremony who has been selected as the 2017 recipients. This year’s finalists are:

Community Enrichment

Challenge Detroit

Challenge Detroit is a leadership and professional development program that invites approximately 30 of tomorrow’s leaders to live, work, play, give and lead in and around greater Detroit for one year. Marlowe Stoudamire

Entrepreneur and Founder, MASH Detroit; Project Director, Detroit 67 Project

Challenge Detroit Challenge Detroit is a leadership and professional development program that invites approximately 30 of tomorrow’s leaders to live, work, play, give and lead in and around greater Detroit for one year. Cultural Arts

Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club (DFABC)

DFABC is a fine arts community group that educates and mentors artists, collectors, curators, art aficionados, framers and gallerists. Jamon Jordan

Educator, Writer and Historian, Black Scroll Network

Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club (DFABC) DFABC is a fine arts community group that educates and mentors artists, collectors, curators, art aficionados, framers and gallerists. Scholarship

The Alpha Esquire MENtor Program, Metro Detroit

Alpha Esquire MENtor Program provides positive male role models as mentors for young men in the eighth through the twelfth grade. Gail Perry-Mason

Author, Financial Literacy Coach and Founder, Money Matters for Youth

This year a new category was added to recognize the achievements and contributions of young adults who are already making an impact on their communities. The finalists for this category are:

Emerging Heroes

Cierra Jefferson

Entrepreneur, Founder, CJs Corner Walter Ward III

Founder, The Mobile Business School

7th Annual Honoring Local Heroes

Tickets for the event are $60 per person. The 7th Annual Honoring Local Heroes is chaired by Beverly Cousin, Benecia Cousin and Bobbie Hayes Goodrum. Yolanda Durfield is board chair and president of the Torch of Wisdom Foundation.

The TOWF was established in 1993. It provides grants to support scholastic achievement and community service programs. The focus of TOWF is to raise funds for scholarship (academic achievement); programs that heighten awareness of the arts and expose the talents and works of local and nationally known artists; and for initiatives that strengthen and enrich its communities. Honoring Local Heroes is one of the TOWF’s signature events. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.towfinc.org or by calling (248)-327-6815.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: