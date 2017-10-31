Detroiters collaborate on “spiritual” song that celebrates love and Detroit

Video release party for “Every Time” by LaShawn Gary to be held Saturday, November 4 at The Key Club in Detroit

Detroit resident LaShawn Gary has been composing and performing music for more than 20 years. But his latest single, “Every Time” featuring fellow Detroiter, and national and local artist Melanie Rutherford has a special meaning.

As a result, LaShawn wants to share it with the local community. A video was developed for “Every Time,” shot at three different locations in Detroit during an early October day. The Video Release Party for “Every Time” is open to the public, and will be held at the Key Club in downtown Detroit, 1438 Franklin Street from 8-11 p.m.

What has made the song so personal for LaShawn is the meaning behind it, he says. For him, and for others, enjoying music, dancing and other “creative” endeavors represent a release for many people from their everyday lives. It is a time for family members and couples to enjoy each other’s company, share their love and celebrate their spirituality.

“The song speaks to being thankful to GOD for the love one in your life, no matter how difficult life can be within relationships or in daily life stresses, you still appreciate the love one in your life that bring you comfort,” LaShawn said.

It is the hit single of LaShawn’s latest CD, “Love, Peace and Praise.” That album is an eclectic compilation of R&B Soul, Jazz Gospel and Spoken Word.

Melanie has written and collaborated with several artists in the area and she and LaShawn had wanted to work together on the right project ever since being introduced by Detroit-based entertainment lawyer Stephanie Hammonds.

“I immediately felt the vibe of the track and I started writing the lyrics and began to sing on the spot during our initial meeting,” Melanie said.

LaShawn agrees that the collaboration happened naturally. “It was quite an experience to witness her creativity and flow, she wrote the lyrics to the song in about five minutes. She has a rare and unique gift and talent,” LaShawn said.

For the actual video, all of the actors shown are from Detroit. The locations of the video shoots included Maccabees Restaurant, a historic house near the Wayne State University campus and the Key Club, which is hosting the Video Release Party. The production team was from Territory and included Video Director Dave Crosslin, Producer Jo-Allison Floyd and Editor Terry King.

LaShawn hopes the song and video promotes the power of love within relationships and being thankful to God for that loved one, even though difficult times arise.

“I wanted it to show an appreciation for dance and sharing and spending time together,” LaShawn refers to the style as: “R&B Soul and jazz fused together.

“I wanted to showcase musicianship through the live band with horn players and a piano solo,” he said.

Tickets for the Video Release Party are just $10 and the evening includes a live DJ, dancing, and will include photos and CD signings.

More information about LaShawn Gary:

Website: www.lashawngary.com

Current Album: Love, Peace & Praise

Featured Single: “Every Time”