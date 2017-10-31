This Headline About ‘Hand Jobs’ Proves Proof-Reading Is Important
Hyphens can make or break you.
Writer: "Is it 'firsthand' or 'first hand'?"
Editor: "Either one is fine." pic.twitter.com/36xHxrG9q1
— AJ ⚾️ (@NCSox) October 29, 2017
Hyphens are important.
— Swede Johanson (@SwedeJohanson) October 29, 2017
Lmao and I thought the difference between “let’s eat, grandma” and “let’s eat grandma” was significant!
— Jason Mays (@jasonmays) October 30, 2017
This moment was brought to you by the makers of…. pic.twitter.com/Tu2txazm3f
— Louis Rosas (@americanmishima) October 30, 2017
It's actually first-hand. Adjectival clause.
— Winsor Dobbin (@winsordobbin) October 30, 2017
Is it 'handjob' or 'hand job'?
— Alannah (@Alannah_Bee) October 30, 2017
Sadly, in high school I never found out.
— AJ ⚾️ (@NCSox) October 30, 2017
More horrible headlines on the flip…
