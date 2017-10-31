Under Armour & Jabs Gym a Synonymous Brand For Metro Detroiters

Over the weekend, Under Armour and Jabs Gym Birmingham/Eastern Market kicked off a brand partnership providing free Cardio Kick Boxing Classes for metro Detroiters. The event included a live DJ; free give-a-ways, Under Armour discounts and sales, discounted Jabs Gym memberships and more!

Middleweight fighter Willie Fortune, alias Fortune 500 (22-2), is the CEO and Founder of Jabs Gym Birmingham and the Co-owner of Jabs Gym Eastern Market along with his partner, yoga expert David Tessler who were on deck Saturday for the free workout class.

When you started boxing, had you always wanted to open your own boxing gym?1. I’ve always wanted to own a gym. I think every fighter’s dreams is to build a boxing gym that reflects their hard work and dedication in the ring.

City.Life.Style: Saturday’s event at Under Armour was a sold-out success. Do you plan to do similar events in the future for those that could not make this event?

Willie Fortune: My team and I plan on opening doors & minds up to boxing fitness and style. I believe this partnership is a fun, interactive way to jump-start a healthy lifestyle for metro Detroiters. Most people aren’t motivated to workout, but by partnering with Under Armour, together we can encourage and uplift Detroiters to get fit and to look good while doing it. We are diligently working with Under Armour on building out more classes and a long-lasting partnership that will kick off the top of next year.

CLS: How do you feel about being partnered with Under Armour?

Fortune: I’m very excited to partner with Under Armour, not only do I love the clothing but Under Armour plays a significant part in boxing as the brand represents some of the top contenders and boxing champions in the world. It’s an honor and privilege to be apart of the Under Armour team.

CLS: What’s the plan for opening up more Jabs Gym city locations?

Fortune: My partners and I are all working on expanding the Jabs Gym brand and making it a household name. Our primary focus is providing quality and keeping the highest quality of trainers, instructors, and educational experiences. We take pride in building not just ring champions, but life champions with the education of health, fitness, style, and boxing.

CLS: What can people that follow you and work expect from you in the upcoming year?

Fortune: This coming year, we will be implementing new and exciting workout programs, launching new products and much more!

