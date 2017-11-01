Mental Health Authority Names New President and CEO

After a thorough search that yielded over 100 candidates, the CEO Search Committee of the Detroit Wayne County Mental Health Association has hired Willie Brooks as its next President and CEO

Mr. Brooks comes to DWMHA with extensive knowledge of the Community Mental Health System, strong relationships among local leaders and is well-respected within the provider and advocate community.

Brooks has served as both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Oakland County

Health Network, He brings strong leadership skills and knowledge of the Pre-Paid Inpatient Health Plan and Community Mental Health System Program. Additionally, he has solid leadership skills as evidenced by his time at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Chief Systems Analyst, Internal Audit and General Manager of Marketing. His time with BCBS helped him to generate $1.3 billion in revenue.

The DWMHA is the largest and most diverse CMH system in Michigan. The organization offers support in infant mental health, integrated healthcare, supportive housing and recovery to support self-determination and improving the health and quality of life for nearly 80,000 consumers and their families.

