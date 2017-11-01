Teepa Snow headlines Greater Michigan Alzheimer’s Association Fall Conference

Leading dementia educator to teach behavioral skills to benefit both caregivers and the individual being cared for

WHAT: In order to help health care professionals, caregivers and others working with individuals with dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter, in partnership with the Wayne State Institute of Gerontology, will host its Metropolitan Detroit Fall Conference, “A Meaningful Life with Alzheimer’s Disease,” Thurs., Nov. 30 at the VisTaTech Center at Schoolcraft College in Livonia. Teepa Snow, one of America’s leading educators on dementia, will lead three of the day’s sessions.

Throughout the day, each of the following sessions will explore how to promote positive and meaningful interactions with people living with dementia by adapting communication:

8:30 a.m. – Managing Behavior: Start with Yourself will help care providers manage their own behaviors to change patterns rather than trying to get the person with dementia to “behave.”

will help care providers manage their own behaviors to change patterns rather than trying to get the person with dementia to “behave.” 10:30 a.m. – Dealing with Distress in Those Around You will instruct attendees on how to respond effectively to the challenges and frustrations dementia may bring for caregivers.

will instruct attendees on how to respond effectively to the challenges and frustrations dementia may bring for caregivers. 1 p.m. – Part One of Programming to Fill the Day with Meaning: What You Choose to do Makes a Difference will teach skills to implement activities that take into account a person living with dementia’s level of cognitive ability and interests, resulting in a balanced daily routine. Part Two will follow at 2:45 p.m.

Snow’s Positive Approach® to Care techniques and training models are used by families and professionals worldwide.

The full schedule of the conference, which also is sponsored by Schoolcraft College, can be viewed here.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, with 5.4 million Americans currently suffering from it.

e will present

WHO: Teepa Snow, Leading educator on dementia and developer of Positive Approach® to Care

Melanie Baird, Vice President of Programs, Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter

WHERE: VisTaTech Center, Schoolcraft College

18600 Haggerty Road, Livonia 48152

WHEN: Thurs., Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. (reg. begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: