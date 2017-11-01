Victory gets UM footbll back on track

Ann Arbor – Last week in State College, PA the Wolverines’ season was derailed by the nations #2 team, the Penn St Nittany Lions by a margin of 29 points (42-13). With the loss Michigan was all but eliminated from contention in the B1G East with a record of 2-2. In year three of the Jim Harbaugh Era, the Wolverines have yet to make to Indy, which has many fan’s wondering when they will they see a B1G Championship trophy in Ann Arbor.

To this point Michigan has suffered due to inconsistency at quarterback. Wilton Speight who won the quarterback competition over 5th year Sr. John O’Korn and redshirt freshmen Brandon Peters, struggled early and often. Even with his inconsistency, Speight led the team to a 3-0 record before suffering an injury in the Purdue game. He now has been sidelined for the last two games. Michigan was able to win the Purdue game with O’Korn filling in well in backup duty. In O’Korns’ next three starts the Wolverines would lose 2 of 3 leading to today’s game.

With the way O’Korn started off today, it looked as if Michigan was destined to suffer a loss to the lowly Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. O’Korn would only last for the first quarter and five minutes into the second. In that time he would go 3/6 for 22 yards and one interception. Peters also found it hard to hold on the ball, as he would fumble twice; both recovered by Michigan. With 7:01 left in the 2nd qtr, Jim Harbaugh signaled to the bullpen for Brandon Peters. His appearance has been hotly anticipated for weeks by many and he didn’t disappoint.

On his very first possession, Peters completed his first attempt to TE Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for 15 yards and a first down. On the drive he would eventually lead the team into the end zone going 3/3 for 37 yards. The drive was capped off by a 10 yard TD run by Karon Higdon putting the Wolverines up 14-7. With Peters at the helm the offense continued to pile up yardage and points to the tune of 35-14. Brandon ended the day going 10/14 for 124 yards and one TD pass and no interceptions. The offensive line and running backs made life easy for him pilling up 334 yards on 51 carries with four TD’s.

The defense also found their footing again holding Rutgers to 195 total yards and 14 points on the day. The defense was led by super sophomore Devin Bush Jr. who led the defense with 11 tackles and two for loss. With the outcome of today’s game, It looks like Jim Harbaugh will not find it hard to give Brandon Peters his first career start next week here in Ann Arbor under the lights against the Golden Gophers led by former WMU Coach P.J Fleck.

