Volunteers log 3rd straight year of record low Angels’ Night fires

After a successful three decades-long community campaign to tamp down arson each year during last three days of October, Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James Craig and Fire Commissioner Eric Jones announced today that the annual Angels’ Night citywide patrol campaign will be replaced by a three-day community celebration geared towards fun filled events for kids and their families.
Mayor Duggan says he made the decision based on recommendations from Chief Craig and Commissioner Jones, both of who pointed to low numbers of Angels’ Night fires and arrests over the past several years, and also based on conversations with community leaders.
“During the three-day Angels’ Night period of 2015, Detroit saw the lowest number of fires in 20 years,” said Mayor Duggan. “Since then, the numbers have remained low and are similar to the number of fires we experience on an average night. After yet another quiet year, it’s clear this is the time to give Halloween back to our children. From now on,” the Mayor added, “Halloween in Detroit isn’t going to be about fear, it’s going to be about fun. And not only that, it’s going to last for three days. I’d like to thank the thousands of Detroiters who volunteered over the years to keep our city safe and now it’s time to watch our kids play not patrol.”
Commissioner Jones said he made the recommendation based on what he has seen in the firehouses and on the streets.
“Quite frankly, there just isn’t the fire activity anymore to justify this kind of mass mobilization,” said Jones. “While they haven’t had to put out as many fires, our firefighters have really been getting into the spirit of the Halloween activities.”
This year’s results mark the third consecutive Angels’ night campaign where the city saw fewer than 60 fires in total during the three-day period. Prior to 2015, numbers hovered near 100 fires, still a far cry from the 354 in 1994 and more than 800 seen regularly in the 1980s. During the entire three-day campaign, DFD responded to 54 total fires compared to 59 last year. A breakdown of the first two nights of the Angels’ Night patrol, along with historical numbers, is below.
Steady, sustained decline in fires
The work of community volunteers has continued to drive down the number of structure fires to a level comparable to any average day in Detroit. In the 1980s, the city experienced hundreds of arsons during the pre-Halloween period, with more than 800 in 1984. With few exceptions since then, the number of fires has continued to steadily decrease, thanks to strong community volunteerism and organization:
YEAR 3-DAY FIRES
1984 810
1994 354
2010 169
2011 94
2012 93
2013 95
2014 97
2015 52
2016 59
2017 54
Fewer vacant houses = 37% fewer structure fires
Since 2014, the city of Detroit also has seen a 37% reduction in its number of structure fires each year. A major factor has been the city’s aggressive blight removal program, which has resulted in the demolition of nearly 13,000 vacant buildings. Under the Land Bank auction and other programs, more than 3,000 structurally sound vacant houses in the city have been or are being renovated and reoccupied.
YEAR ANNUAL STRUCTURE FIRES
2014 3748
2015 3211
2016 2893
2017 2346 (YTD)
Below is a breakdown of fires by type over the final Angels’ Night campaign. Of the total number of fires in each category, ones that are deemed suspicious are shown in (parentheses).
2017 – Final Totals
Time Period: 12:01 AM Oct. 29 – 12:00 AM Nov. 1
Total Fires: 54 (25 suspicious)
Occupied Bldg Vacant Bldg Vehicle Garage Trash/Outdoor
13 (4) 18 (10) 10 (3) 10 (4) 3 (1)
2017 – DAY 3 Summary
Time Period: 12:01 AM Oct. 31 – 12:00 AM Nov. 1
Total Fires: 16 (11 suspicious)
Occupied Bldg Vacant Bldg Vehicle Garage Trash/Outdoor
2 (1) 6 (6) 5 (2) 1 (0) 2 (2)
