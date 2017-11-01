Volunteers log 3rd straight year of record low Angels’ Night fires

After a successful three decades-long community campaign to tamp down arson each year during last three days of October, Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James Craig and Fire Commissioner Eric Jones announced today that the annual Angels’ Night citywide patrol campaign will be replaced by a three-day community celebration geared towards fun filled events for kids and their families.

Mayor Duggan says he made the decision based on recommendations from Chief Craig and Commissioner Jones, both of who pointed to low numbers of Angels’ Night fires and arrests over the past several years, and also based on conversations with community leaders.

“During the three-day Angels’ Night period of 2015, Detroit saw the lowest number of fires in 20 years,” said Mayor Duggan. “Since then, the numbers have remained low and are similar to the number of fires we experience on an average night. After yet another quiet year, it’s clear this is the time to give Halloween back to our children. From now on,” the Mayor added, “Halloween in Detroit isn’t going to be about fear, it’s going to be about fun. And not only that, it’s going to last for three days. I’d like to thank the thousands of Detroiters who volunteered over the years to keep our city safe and now it’s time to watch our kids play not patrol.”

Commissioner Jones said he made the recommendation based on what he has seen in the firehouses and on the streets.

“Quite frankly, there just isn’t the fire activity anymore to justify this kind of mass mobilization,” said Jones. “While they haven’t had to put out as many fires, our firefighters have really been getting into the spirit of the Halloween activities.”

This year’s results mark the third consecutive Angels’ night campaign where the city saw fewer than 60 fires in total during the three-day period. Prior to 2015, numbers hovered near 100 fires, still a far cry from the 354 in 1994 and more than 800 seen regularly in the 1980s. During the entire three-day campaign, DFD responded to 54 total fires compared to 59 last year. A breakdown of the first two nights of the Angels’ Night patrol, along with historical numbers, is below.

Steady, sustained decline in fires

The work of community volunteers has continued to drive down the number of structure fires to a level comparable to any average day in Detroit. In the 1980s, the city experienced hundreds of arsons during the pre-Halloween period, with more than 800 in 1984. With few exceptions since then, the number of fires has continued to steadily decrease, thanks to strong community volunteerism and organization:

YEAR 3-DAY FIRES

1984 810

1994 354

2010 169

2011 94

2012 93

2013 95

2014 97

2015 52

2016 59

2017 54

Fewer vacant houses = 37% fewer structure fires

Since 2014, the city of Detroit also has seen a 37% reduction in its number of structure fires each year. A major factor has been the city’s aggressive blight removal program, which has resulted in the demolition of nearly 13,000 vacant buildings. Under the Land Bank auction and other programs, more than 3,000 structurally sound vacant houses in the city have been or are being renovated and reoccupied.

YEAR ANNUAL STRUCTURE FIRES

2014 3748

2015 3211

2016 2893

2017 2346 (YTD)

Below is a breakdown of fires by type over the final Angels’ Night campaign. Of the total number of fires in each category, ones that are deemed suspicious are shown in (parentheses).

2017 – Final Totals

Time Period: 12:01 AM Oct. 29 – 12:00 AM Nov. 1

Total Fires: 54 (25 suspicious)

Occupied Bldg Vacant Bldg Vehicle Garage Trash/Outdoor

13 (4) 18 (10) 10 (3) 10 (4) 3 (1)

2017 – DAY 3 Summary

Time Period: 12:01 AM Oct. 31 – 12:00 AM Nov. 1

Total Fires: 16 (11 suspicious)

Occupied Bldg Vacant Bldg Vehicle Garage Trash/Outdoor

2 (1) 6 (6) 5 (2) 1 (0) 2 (2)

Sponsors:

This Angels Night, the City of Detroit hosted 25 family friendly events at police precincts, firehouses, recreation centers and parks across the City. The City of Detroit thanks the many businesses that supported the Angels’ Night effort by making financial contributions or in-kind donations. A total of $44,675 was donated, with another $32,000 contributed in in-kind support.

Diamond Sponsors

McDonald’s

Gold Sponsors

Comerica

GFL Environmental

Marathon Petroleum Company

Michigan Fuels

White Castle

Silver Sponsors

Detroit Renewable Energy

KEO and Associates, Inc.

Payne Landscaping

SER Metro-Detroit

UAW Region 1A

Bronze Sponsors

Adamo

Advanced Disposal

Central Kitchen & Bar

Giorgi Concrete

Little Caesars

Miller Canfield

Operating Engineers – Local 324

Contributors

DMC Strategies

Groundwork0

Homrich

Michigan Recreational Construction Inc.

Savon Foods

Strategic Staffing Solutions

The following City Departments also sponsored many of the Halloween family activities:

Planning & Development

Chief Financial Officer

Housing & Revitalization

Municipal Parking

Civil Rights

Department of Administrative Hearings

Detroit Land Bank

Detroit Building Authority

Buildings, Safety, Engineering & Environmental Department

Public Lighting

Department of Public Works

DDOT

Department of Innovation & Technology

DWSD

Human Resources

Law Department

Mayor’s Office

