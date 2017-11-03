Comedian Rickey Smiley to host 2nd Annual Best In Black

Comedian, TV and radio personality Rickey Smiley will host the second annual Michigan Chronicle Best In Black on Saturday, November 11th 7 p.m. at the Music Hall in Detroit.

He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians.

At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins,” “Lil’ Daryl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.”

Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on DISH NATION, his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 60+ markets.

Rickey joined forces with Radio One owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real”. In its 5th season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business Mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father of four.

Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamin’s” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.”

Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion various causes through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help underserved communities.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Music Hall box office or ticketmaster.com. The cost per ticket is $35.00.

