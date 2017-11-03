DTE Energy and THAW team up to raise more than $1M to help Michigan families

DTE Energy and The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) are partnering to co-sponsor the eighth annual Week of Warmth, Nov. 2-15, to raise funds to help Michigan’s most vulnerable families pay their energy bills during the coldest months of the year.

Nearly one million households across Michigan, more than a quarter of the state’s residents, are struggling to afford basic needs – including their energy bills. As the cold weather sets in, THAW and DTE are continuing their more than 30-year partnership to raise and distribute funds for the state’s most vulnerable citizens throughout what is expected to be a cold winter season.

“The donations raised during the Week of Warmth will help to provide many of our low-income customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills with the resources and assistance needed to keep their homes warm and safe during the cold Michigan months ahead,” said Jerry Norcia, president and chief operating officer, DTE Energy. “We’re proud of the longstanding history we have with THAW, and we look forward to continuing to work together to equip customers with tools, technology and tips to reduce their energy use and energy-related expenses throughout the year.”

DTE Energy is the presenting sponsor of the 8th Annual Week of Warmth, benefitting THAW, encompassing a series of events that include:

• The Gift of Warmth Telethon, Thursday Nov. 2: A televised fundraising partnership with WDIV, sponsored by DTE Energy, to raise and distribute more than $1 million across Michigan.

• Customer Assistance Day, Friday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: THAW and DTE will host a customer assistance event to reach Michigan families in need at the Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance Church, 11001 Chalmers St, Detroit,48213. To register call 800.866.8429 then press 1.

• Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Day, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Preregistered residents in Hamtramck will receive free Home Energy Consultations, including energy efficiency tools, materials and energy saving tips. People’s Community Services of Metropolitan Detroit, 2339 Caniff St, Hamtramck, 48212.

• Hallelujah for Heat Gospel Concert & Awards Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.: A night of celebration to recognize our energy assistance advocates at Fellowship Chapel, 7707 Outer Dr. W, Detroit, 48235. For ticket information, please call 248.737.4444.

• Customer Assistance Day, Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: THAW and DTE will host a customer assistance event to reach Michigan families in need at Fellowship Chapel, 7707 Outer Dr. W, Detroit, 48235. To register call 800.866.8429 then press 3.

• THAW’s Night of Warm Hearts Fundraiser, Friday, Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.: A fundraiser including dinner, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and more at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. For ticket information visit thawfund.org.

• Warmth with Wings, Wednesday, Nov.15: THAW, DTE and the Detroit Red Wings team up to raise public awareness of the Week of Warmth and THAW’s mission. The first 4,000 fans to enter the Wings match against the Calgary Flames will receive a THAW/DTE snuggie, energy efficiency tips and THAW donation information. “THAW has been serving the community for more than 30 years. Last year alone, we helped over 10,000 families come home to a warm house during the cold Michigan winter,” said Saunteel Jenkins, chief executive officer, The Heat and Warmth Fund. “We serve as a beacon of hope for families facing darkness.”

Donations to Week of Warmth can be made by visiting thawfund.org.

In addition to its focus on Week of Warmth programing, DTE offers numerous year-round payment assistance programs, including the company’s Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan and Shutoff Protection Plan. Visit dteenergy.com/help for more information.

About DTE Energy DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE Energy portfolio includes non-utility energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As one of Michigan’s leading corporate citizens, DTE Energy is a force for growth and prosperity in the 450 Michigan communities it serves in a variety of ways, including philanthropy, volunteerism and economic progress. Information about DTE Energy is available at dteenergy.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

About The Heat and Warmth Fund The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), is an independent non-profit (501(c)(3) agency that provides utility assistance to Michigan residents in need and advocates for long-term solutions for affordable utility costs. Since 1985, THAW has provided over $180 million in utility assistance and helped nearly 240,000 Michigan households. Charity Navigator, America’s premier independent charity evaluator, has awarded THAW four out of a possible four stars for exceptional operations and stewardship of its mission for four consecutive years. To learn more about THAW, make a donation or inquire about assistance, visit http://www.thawfund.org or call 1800-866-8429 (THAW).

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: