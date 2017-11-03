Grab your passes to celebrate the 15th anniversary of 8 mile

Tickets for the premiere screening are $8 each and are on sale online only, now at www.shadyrecords.com and www.belairluxurycinema.com. Or you can win them here at Michigan Chronicle! CLICK HERE to enter

8 MILE 15th Anniversary Red Carpet Screening is Wednesday, November 8th 2017 at 7PM.

Located at Bel Air Luxury Cinema is located at 10100 E. 8 Mile Rd. in Detroit.

All proceeds from ticket sales as well as proceeds from the special 8 MILE concession package will be donated to The Verses Project.

Rapper Eminem made his acting debut in 8 MILE as a semi-autobiographical movie that was filmed in Detroit. Along with its critical and box office success, Eminem won an Academy Award® for “Lose Yourself”, the first rap/hip-hop song to receive the honor. Directed by Academy Award® winner, the late Curtis Hanson, 8 MILE also starred Academy Award® winner Kim Basinger, Mekhi Phifer, Omar Benson Miller, Anthony Mackie and the late Brittany Murphy.

Lyft is the official transportation sponsor and will donate portions of each ride to the Verses Project.

