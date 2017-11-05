Fishy: $370,000 Worth Of iPhone X’s Stolen Off UPS Truck

Something smells fishy.

The highly-anticipated iPhone X release has people doing some crazy things.

Wednesday (November 1), three men reportedly made off with over 300 new iPhones after taking them from San Francisco delivery truck.

The Verge reports:

The incident occurred between 11:15am and 11:30am PT Wednesday morning. The driver of the UPS truck had locked the vehicle after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall, and went to a nearby Macy’s to make another delivery. During that time the thieves, who have not been caught, managed to break in and take off in a white Dodge van with all 313 of the $999+ devices.

Police say they believe the thieves were tracking the truck and knew what they were looking for. “Given the dollar value in the incident itself it appears it was planned,” said SFPD Captain Rick Yick. UPS and Apple are working with police on the investigation. Each phone that was stolen had its IMEI serial number catalogued along with a description.

$370,000 worth of iPhone X devices were stolen from a UPS truck https://t.co/Cot8Y8gVVM pic.twitter.com/v7SMvjTZ6q — The Verge (@verge) November 3, 2017

