Payment By Text Message! Twitter Gets Excited Over New Apple Pay Cash

Apple Pay Cash is finally making its way to phones. The new person- to-person payment method, similar to Venmo, is now enabled in public betas of updates to iOS and WatchOS for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. The final form of Apple Pay Cash is set to be out by the end of the year.
Now folks won’t have to download an app to pay someone if you have Apple Pay and an Apple device. You can pay someone directly in Messages. All you have to do is tap any mention of a dollar amount in a text and then initiate the transaction. Folks will also be able to pay using Siri and Contacts app. Your payments will be linked to the debit card associated with your Apple Pay account for free, or it can be linked to a credit card for a 3% surcharge. Payments that you receive will go directly to a virtual Apple Pay Cash debit card. You can spend these funds via Apple Pay or you can transfer them directly to your bank account.
Twitter is already getting excited about the new function. Swipe through to read what people have to say.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith
20 photos Launch gallery
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith
1. Photo by Montez Miller1 of 20
2. Photo by Montez Miller2 of 20
3. Photo by Montez Miller3 of 20
4. Photo by Montez Miller4 of 20
5. Photo by Montez Miller5 of 20
6. Photo by Montez Miller6 of 20
7. Photo by Montez Miller7 of 20
8. Photo by Montez Miller8 of 20
9. Photo by Montez Miller9 of 20
10. Photo by Montez Miller10 of 20
11. Photo by Montez Miller11 of 20
12. Photo by Montez Miller12 of 20
13. Photo by Montez Miller13 of 20
14. Photo by Montez Miller14 of 20
15. Photo by Montez Miller15 of 20
16. Photo by Montez Miller16 of 20
17. Photo by Montez Miller17 of 20
18. Photo by Montez Miller18 of 20
19. Photo by Montez Miller19 of 20
20. Photo by Montez Miller20 of 20
comments – Add Yours