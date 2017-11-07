Plane Makes An Emergency Landing After Passenger Finds Out Her Husband Has Been Cheating

A Qatar Airways flight heading from Doha, Qatar, to Bali, Indonesia was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out that her husband had been cheating on her mid-flight.
It all started when the woman’s husband decided to take a nap. The passenger allegedly used her sleeping husband’s finger to unlock his phone, only to find out he had been cheating on her. The furious (and drunk) wife started a fight with her husband and eventually the flight crew when they tried to intervene. Once the situation got out of hand, the airplane’s pilot decided it would be best to make an emergency landing in Chennai, India instead.
The passenger, her cheating husband, and their innocent child were removed from the aircraft and placed on a different flight to Kuala Lumpur, where they boarded a flight back to home to Doha.
I’m sure that was the longest, most awkward flight ever.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith
20 photos Launch gallery
Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith
1. Photo by Montez Miller1 of 20
2. Photo by Montez Miller2 of 20
3. Photo by Montez Miller3 of 20
4. Photo by Montez Miller4 of 20
5. Photo by Montez Miller5 of 20
6. Photo by Montez Miller6 of 20
7. Photo by Montez Miller7 of 20
8. Photo by Montez Miller8 of 20
9. Photo by Montez Miller9 of 20
10. Photo by Montez Miller10 of 20
11. Photo by Montez Miller11 of 20
12. Photo by Montez Miller12 of 20
13. Photo by Montez Miller13 of 20
14. Photo by Montez Miller14 of 20
15. Photo by Montez Miller15 of 20
16. Photo by Montez Miller16 of 20
17. Photo by Montez Miller17 of 20
18. Photo by Montez Miller18 of 20
19. Photo by Montez Miller19 of 20
20. Photo by Montez Miller20 of 20
comments – Add Yours