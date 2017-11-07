Logo2

Win Tickets to Best in Black Detroit from Prestige Warren Toyota


Neesha Lynn
Hurry in to Prestige Warren Toyota (11/8- 11/10) for complimentary tickets to BIB with host Rickey Smiley! Limited time offer! Test drive a new vehicle and receive two FREE tickets to the Best in Black Detroit Awards show. (A $70 value).

How to get your tickets:

  1. Call the dealership and schedule your test drive (586) 758-2000
  2. Come down and meet with a sales rep and take your desired car for a spin
  3. Receive your FREE tickets

*While supplies last, see dealer for details.

GET YOUR COMPLIMENTARY TICKETS NOW!

Tickets available at these Prestige Automotive participating dealerships.

Prestige CadillacPrestige Warren ToyotaMercedes-Benz of St. Clair Shores 

