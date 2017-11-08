Citizen Barack Obama Reporting For Jury Duty

Despite serving as president of the United States for eight years, Barack Obama is not immune from being called to jury duty. The 44th president reported for duty at the Daley Center in Cook County earlier today and many were surprised to see him.

That's Barack Obama reporting for jury duty just now with Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans by his side. He took a back entrance. pic.twitter.com/ijyXVI4UVs — Mitch Dudek (@mitchdudek) November 8, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

