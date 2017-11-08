Home

Citizen Barack Obama Reporting For Jury Duty


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Despite serving as president of the United States for eight years, Barack Obama is not immune from being called to jury duty. The 44th president reported for duty at the Daley Center in Cook County earlier today and many were surprised to see him.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Hit the flip for more!

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

20 photos Launch gallery

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

Continue reading Citizen Barack Obama Reporting For Jury Duty

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

All photos by Montez Miller

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now