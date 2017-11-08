Detroiters say ‘YES’ to marijuana

Despite a strong anti-marijuana push from some city council members, a large contingent of churches and others — not to mention very convoluted and confusing language on the ballot — Detroiters voted in favor of the Detroit Medical Marijuana Facilities Ordinance and the accompanying Detroit Zoning Ordinance for Medical Marijuana Facilities endorsed by advocates for marijuana legalization, suggesting that a more liberal view is beginning to take root in the city, recognizing the likely inevitability of legalization as well as the potential of a much-needed revenue stream that this city sorely needs.

Not to mention jobs. The legal U.S. marijuana industry — both medical and recreational — grossed about $7.1 billion in sales in 2016. More than 1.2 million Americans use medical marijuana for a wide variety of medical problems, from cancer to epilepsy to depression. Michigan has 178,629 registered medical marijuana patients, a 2015 number. State voters in 2008 overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow marijuana use for medicinal purposes. That led to a massive increase in the number of dispensaries in Detroit, not all of them operating legally. The Detroit Zoning Ordinance will align the city with state law, effectively decreasing the confusion. It will allow growers to set up shop within certain industrial districts, and will permit processors and safety compliance facilities to be permitted in certain business and industrial districts.

The Detroit Medical Marijuana Facilities Ordinance would allow dispensaries to remain open for longer hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They will also be able to locate within 500 feet of a church, another dispensary, park, liquor store or childcare center. Current law is 1,000 feet. More specifically, the proposals will: Opt Detroit into the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and establish standards to regulate caregiver centers through the city’s Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department regarding issuance, renewal and revocation. It also removes the jurisdiction of Detroit’s Board of Zoning Appeal. Amend the definition of a Drug-Free School Zone to correspond to federal and state law requiring dispensaries to be at least 1,000 feet from schools, colleges and public libraries. Allow dispensaries to open within 500 feet of another dispensary. They would also be allowed to open within 500 feet of exempt religious institutions where religious services are regularly conducted. The current ordinance requires facilities to be more than 1,000 feet from churches and other dispensaries. Dispensaries would be allowed to open near liquor, beer/ wine stores, child-care centers, arcades and parks. The current ordinance does not allow them to be open near any of them.

Dispensaries would be allowed to stay open until 9 p.m. Currently, they’re required to close by 8 p.m. Opponents of legalization frequently cited the slippery slope of morality, as well as the opinion that legalization would lead to more crime and employment issues because it is believed most employers don’t want to hire workers who smoke weed. The morality argument apparently didn’t hold much sway with voters, possibly considering the contrary argument presented by legalization supporters that unless the legalization of tobacco and alcohol is rolled back then continuing to criminalize marijuana makes no sense. There has yet to be any proof shown that marijuana is in any way more harmful than cigarettes or alcohol, nor can a convincing argument be made that legalization will somehow dramatically increase the number of marijuana smoke

