ELECTION RESULTS: Atlanta’s Mayoral, City Council and School Board Races

Photo by

Home

ELECTION RESULTS: Atlanta’s Mayoral, City Council and School Board Races


By ADW Staff
Leave a comment

As of 10:59 a.m. on November 8, 2017, the AJC has reported the following November 2017 election results for Atlanta’s Mayoral, City Council and School Board races.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

20 photos Launch gallery

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

Continue reading ELECTION RESULTS: Atlanta’s Mayoral, City Council and School Board Races

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Detroit dignitaries celebrate the Honorable Damon J. Keith

All photos by Montez Miller

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now