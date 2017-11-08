MMSDC names Hall of Fame Inductees: Andra Rush and Bill Pickard

November 7, 2017, Detroit, MI—The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council has announced William Pickard and Andra Rush as their Hall of Fame inductees for the 2017 MMSDC ACE Awards & Chairman’s Scholarship Gala. This prestigious honor recognizes those with a positive transformational impact on Michigan’s minority businesses, including government and community leaders as well as iconic MBEs and corporate leaders. The ACE Awards & Scholarship Gala will take place on Friday, December 8, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance.

“It gives me great pleasure to induct two of the country’s finest entrepreneurs into the Michigan Minority Business Hall of Fame,” said Michelle Sourie Robinson, MMSDC President/CEO. “We have honored elected officials, entrepreneurs and leaders since creating this award to celebrate the many hidden figures driving economic development in Michigan and beyond. This year’s honorees are proud Michiganders whose impact spans globally. I have tremendous respect for Andra and Bill and can’t wait to join the chorus to thank them for the indelible imprint they’ve made.”

Andra Rush is chair and CEO of Rush Trucking Corporation, president and CEO of Dakkota Integrated Systems, and chair, president and CEO of Detroit Manufacturing Systems. As founder, chair, president and CEO of Rush Group, which operates Rush Trucking, Dakkota and DMS, she leads the largest woman-owned business in Michigan, and one of the largest Native American-owned businesses in the United States.

William F. Pickard, PhD is founder and chairman of GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, a Black Enterprise Top 100 industrial/service company. GAA was distinguished as the first minority-owned vendor group to supply plastic parts to Detroit’s “Big 3” automakers.

The MMSDC ACE Awards is one of the most significant minority business events that takes place annually in Michigan where the top leaders, executives, and visionaries in the region come together to celebrate individuals and companies who are championing minority supplier development.

As the key driver of minority business development for 40 years in Michigan, MMSDC is the home of the Michigan Minority Business Hall of Fame. This award honors men and women who have made significant contributions to minority supplier development in the state of Michigan.

To purchase tickets or sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://awards.minoritysupplier.org. For more information on the event, please contact Soo Karber at skarber@minoritysupplier.org.

