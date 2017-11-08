Traci Gibson Little, the wife of Milton J. Little Jr., Has Died

The Atlanta business and civic community is mourning the passing of Traci Gibson Little, the wife of Milton J. Little Jr. who is president of United Way of Greater Atlanta. Gibson Little succumbed to a long battle with breast cancer on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Gibson Little was born in Los Angeles and attended The Bishops Schools for Girls, an internationally known Episcopalian preparatory school in La Jolla, Calif. She studied at Smith College in Northampton, Mass. After graduation with a dual degree in economics and Latin America & Iberian Studies, she joined the cultural affairs division of the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee where she participated in the 1984 Opening and Closing Ceremonies. Gibson Little completed graduate studies at Columbia University and Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law. She earned a Master’s Degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. The majority of her career was spent in senior management at American Express.

She is survived by her husband Milton J. Little Jr.; her son Taylor Little; stepson Dr. Milton T.M. Little; three grandchildren; her parents Dr. Thomas L. and Mrs. Patricia Gibson; and siblings – Thomas, Terri, and Troy Gibson.

While her greatest love was her family and friends, Gibson Little held membership in The Links Inc. and was impactful in Beverly Hills West, Los Angeles; Manhattan, New York; Essex County, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and Buckhead Cascade Atlanta, Ga. chapters. She also participated in Jack and Jill of America Inc. and was influential in both the Los Angeles and Atlanta chapters. As well, Gibson Little was a member of Atlanta Lawn & Tennis Association (ALTA) at Chastain Park.

Final respects will be extended during a Wake Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 6 p.m. for family, and 7 p.m. for family and friends at Impact Church, 2323 Sylvan Road, Atlanta. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Impact Church.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be sent to: United Way of Greater Atlanta and as designated gift to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

