‘Black Panther’ Released New Character Posters And People Are Freaking Out

The release of Black Panther couldn’t come any sooner. Still more than 3 months away, everyone’s excitement for the film hasn’t calmed down since the announcement long ago. From the release of the initial trailer to more and more news about the film coming to light, everyone is just ready for the wait to be over so we can hit the theaters and make this one of the best selling movies of all time.
Now, the latest development in the world of Black Panther is some all-new posters, featuring individual pictures and slogans for the main characters of the film. From Michael B. Jordan to Lupita Nyong’o, each poster sparked more and more curiosity as we continually learn little tidbits from the movie we’re tired of waiting for.
Check out the fresh new posters released by the Black Panther Twitter account along with some of the stars themselves. If you aren’t already sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for February, you will be now.
